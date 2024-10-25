Four arrested as police thwart bid to free 150 in Attock jail vans attack in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested four persons suspected of attack on prison vans and freed over 150 prisoners near Sanjgani Toll Plaza in Islamabad on Friday.

According to sources, over 150 prisoners were being taken from Attock Jail to a court appearance in the federal capital when unknown persons attacked the vans.

Reports said PTI MPAs were among the fugitives.

The sources said the police took into custody three government employees on charges of being involved in the illegal act.

The lawmen launched an operation and arrested the attackers and the fugitives.

According to reports, armed men attacked prison vans carrying more than 80 prisoners, including PTI MPAs, government officials, and policemen, to Attock jail after the court appearance.

One of the prison vans was transporting PTI MPAs Anwar Zaib, Liaquat, and Yasir Qureshi, the reports said, adding that the vans were ambushed at Sangjani Toll Plaza where the attackers burst off the tyres of the prison vans.

Many police sustained wounds in the attack and were shifted to hospital, the reports maintained.

The lawmen sprang into action and arrested four of the attackers and all the fugitives after an operation.

They have launched a search operation to nail all the attackers.

