Four Balochistan Ministers resign over internal disputes

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has once again fallen in internal disarray as four ministers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have resigned from their posts.

According to details, differences between members of the Balochistan government have begun to escalate once again, with four more ministers of the ruling party resigning after Sardar Sarfaraz Domki.

Among the resigning members are Mitha Khan, Noor Mohammad Dumar, Sardar Masood and Mohammad Khan, of which two were provincial ministers and two were advisers.

Sources say that the differences began when Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal sidelined the provincial ministers.

It is to be noted that previously, another provincial minister of the ruling party, Sardar Sarfaraz Domki also resigned.

The disgruntled Ministers have said they would not back down from their decision to resign and will stand by it.

Spokesman Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani says the news of the resignation has reached him but he can not officially acknowledge it as yet. However, things will improve and we will engage those members who are displeased with the government, he added.