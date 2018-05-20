Four bodies, stowed in bags, recovered

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: At least four dead bodies, stowed into bags and entangled in the dam’s gates, were recovered from Sukkur Barrage here on Sunday , local police said.

According to police in four dead bodies three were men while one dead body of women reportedly tortured after firing.

The bodies, which were tangled in Sukkur Barrage’s gates 31, 51, 54, and 59, were subsequently moved to Rohri Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said the bodies were packed into bags and thrown into the Indus River, wherefrom they floated into the dam’s gates. Police were notified of the bodies’ presence as soon as they were discovered.

However, the bodies were stuck in the gates for several hours due to the ‘traditional indolence’ of the police.

