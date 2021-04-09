Four children injured in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar gas explosion

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Two women and four children were injured after a gas explosion occurred at a house in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar Friday morning.

The rescue teams have reached the site and cleared it. The injured have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

It is being speculated that the explosion occurred after someone turned a stove on in an air-conditioned room.

A witness said that the explosion was quite loud. A 40-year-old woman, identified as Ana, reportedly fell from the first floor to the ground floor. Her condition is said to be critical.