Four civilians martyred in cross-border Indian firing in Sialkot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that as many as four civilians were martyred and 10 others were injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Working Boundary in Sialkot.

ISPR on Friday confirmed that news that one woman and three children were including in the martyred civilians.

It added that the Punjab Rangers conducted retaliatory fire, and an exchange of fire is taking place intermittently.

Indian forces frequently conduct cross-border violations along with Working Boundary as well as in Kashmir across the Line of Control, resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians.

According to ISPR, so far in 2018, 219 innocent civilians, including 112 women and children, have either been martyred or injured because of targeted Indian ceasefire violations.

