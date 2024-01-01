Four cops injured in Swat police vehicle blast

F.P. Report

SWAT: At least four cops sustained injuries in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Malam Jabba Road Swat.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred in Jahanabad resulting in the injury of four cops.

A police spokesperson stated that the intensity of the blast is not known yet whereas the police personnel have reached the spot of the incident.

Earlier, at least two cops embraced martyrdom in a blast targeting police vehicle in Kuchlak area of Quetta.

The blast occurred near police vehicle on Bostan road leaving two cops martyred. Police officials stated that the area has been cordoned off and investigation is underway.

Last month, at least three persons were wounded in a powerful explosion on Quetta Sariab Road near a university.

Police sources confirmed the injuries and said that the attack was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).

Police said that the powerful explosion was heard far and wide causing panic in the city. There was no claim of responsibility for the explosion yet, police officials mentioned.

In a separate incident, an attack was reported on the Marian police station in Bannu, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.

According to local police reports, the attack, left the Station House Officer (SHO) and four other police officers injured, while a pedestrian lost life.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident. The police launched a manhunt to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the attack.