Four-day IDEAS-2022 starts in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-22 started in Karachi on Tuesday. Defence Export Promotion Organization has arranged the exhibition, which brings together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations.

A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors would also witness the exhibition. IDEAS is a defence exhibition which brings together the defence industry’s players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the 11th edition of the exhibition, which will continue till Friday.

The previous defence exhibition held at the same venue was in 2018. As is the tradition of the usually biannual event since the year 2000, IDEAS 2022 will showcase a number of splendid activities encompassing the world’s advanced defence technology demonstrations, international seminars, the IDEAS Karachi Show, networking, and business expansions through Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government engagements.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal welcomed all guests to the “special edition of innovation and excellence”. He remarked that the incumbent government inherited an economic catastrophe as Pakistan was on the precipice of default, however, he credited the concerted efforts from the coalition “for the unity that helped the economy” survive an imminent danger.

Related