Four FC personnel martyred in Karak terrorist attack

F.P. Report

KARAK: Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred when unidentified gunmen ambushed their vehicle in the Gurguri police station limits, located in the Amankot Toway area of Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack occurred as FC personnel were returning from a field security duty, when armed attackers, already stationed atop a nearby mountain, opened indiscriminate fire on the moving vehicle. The ambush proved fatal, resulting in the martyrdom of all four soldiers on the spot.



The martyrs, according to initial reports, belonged to Lakki Marwat and Tank districts. Their bodies have been shifted to a nearby medical facility while families have been informed.

Search operation launched in Gurguri hills



Speaking to media, District Police Officer (DPO) Karak Shahbaz Elahi said that security forces and police quickly cordoned off the area following the attack.

A search operation is currently underway in the surrounding hilly areas to trace and apprehend the attackers.

“All internal and external routes of the region have been sealed to prevent the terrorists from escaping,” the DPO confirmed.