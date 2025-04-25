Four FC troops martyred in Quetta bomb blast

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least four personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred and three others injured in an explosion near a bomb disposal squad in the Margate area of Quetta on Friday.

The blast targeted the security forces as they were in the process of disposing of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in the area. Among those martyred were Subedar Shahzad Amin, Naib Subedar Abbas, Sepoy Khalil, and Sepoy Zahid. The security sources confirmed the casualties and provided details on the incident.

In addition to the fatalities, Lance Naik Zafar, Lance Naik Farooq, and Sepoy Khurram Saleem sustained injuries in the blast. They were immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility, where their condition is being monitored.

Following the explosion, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate the suspects responsible for the attack. Authorities have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The blast marks the latest in a series of attacks on security forces in Balochistan, which has been facing a rising tide of insurgent activities in recent months.