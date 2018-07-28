Four independent Punjab MPAs join the PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Four newly elected independent MPAs in Punjab have joined the PTI after a meeting with PM-elect Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

Hussain Gardezi from Kabirwala, Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah, Basharat Randhawa from Layyah and Hanif Khan from DG Khan are the newest members of the PTI in Punjab.

“The people of Dera Ghazi Khan have given me a heavy mandate and I promised them that I would win this seat and gift it to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan,” said Hanif. “We were also contacted by the PML-N but we joined the PTI because we trust its leadership.”

Another independent MPA said they voluntarily joined the PTI because they know that only the Imran-led party could change the fate of Punjab.

The PTI has emerged as the second largest party in the province with 127 seats. The PML-N, which has been ruling the Punjab for the last 10 years, has 129 seats in the provincial assembly.

To form the government in the province, a party needs 149 seats. With 28 independent being elected, it is any party’s game.

