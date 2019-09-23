Four killed as car plunges into canal

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: As many as four members of the same family were killed when a speeding car plunged into Swat Canal Bajouro Kali area of Charsadda.

The family was going to Shakh No 6 from Yaka Khund in Mohmand District to attend an engagement (‘Mangni’) ceremony when their car skidded off the road due to over-speeding and fell into Swat Canal, killing Qamar, his wife and two sons Bilal and Muhammad on the spot. The driver of the car was critically wounded in the accident.

Local residents retrieved the dead bodies and injured driver from the canal on self-help basis and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Tanggi.