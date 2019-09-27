Four killed as heavy rain wreaks havoc in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least four people were electrocuted to death as a new spell of torrential rain lashed Karachi today (Friday).

The local administration has once again failed to handle the rain-related situation as several low-lying areas have been inundated with water, creating problems for the residents.

On other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore), Islamabad, districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar), districts of lower Sindh (Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Karachi, Thatta, Badin).

Hot and humid weather is also expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 50, Chaklala 37), Islamabad (A/P 05, ZP 04, Saidpur 01), Sialkot (city 33, A/P 01), Mangla 26, Jhelum 17, Narowal 12, Gujrat 03, Kashmir: Kotli 33, Muzaffarabad 24, Rawalakot 01, Sindh: Nagarparkar 21, Karachi (Saddar 12, Masroor Base 09, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, A/P 06, Faisal Base 05, Nazimabad 04, University road 04, Jinnah Terminal, Surjani Town 03, Kemari 01), Islamkot, Kaloi 12, Thatta 08, Badin 03, Padidan 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 05, Kakul 04, Besham 01, Balochistan: Panjgur 02.