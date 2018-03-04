Four killed in Chakwal road accident

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: At least four people were killed and one other was injured after a speeding car overturned on the motorway in Chakwal, on Sunday morning.

According the reports, the vehicle was travelling to Rawalpindi. The injured and deceased were shifted to the nearby hospital after the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the 16-year-old son of former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s 16-year-old son was killed in a road accident in Karachi.

