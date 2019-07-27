Four killed in Ghazni car bombing

GHAZNI (TOLO News): At least four members of Aghan security forces were killed and 20 others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Ghazni Province on Saturday morning, the provincial police said.

The blast occurred at around 4:30 am Kabul time in Ab Band district of Ghazni when a suicide bomber driving a car full of explosives detonated his explosives near the first gate of the district building, Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak said.

He said the casualties may rise.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.