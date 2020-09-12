Four killed in Khost explosion

Monitoring Desk

KHOST: At least two civilians and two army soldiers were killed in an explosion at a wedding party at in the city of Khost in eastern Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, 13 others including an army soldier were wounded in the explosion that happened at around 1:30am on Friday.

The wedding party was from an Afghan army personnel, the ministry said.

This comes as Afghanistan’s negotiating team is heading to Doha for the intra-Afghan negotiations on Friday. A UN report in April showed that 533 civilians were killed and 760 were wounded in Afghanistan in the first three months of this year. (TOLOnews)