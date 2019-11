F.P. Report

MIRPURKHAS: At least four people were killed on Tuesday when a truck collided with motorcycle in Digri, Mirpurkhas.

According to reports, the deceased including two men, a woman, and a girl in a collision between a motorcycle and truck at Nagan Stop, Digri, Mirpurkhas.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene. Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies to a nearby hospital for autopsy.