F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: As many as four persons were killed and one other was injured in a collision between the dump truck and motor car on Saturday night on Lahore Road in Salim Kot.

The rescue officials told that the accident was occurred on the road during nighttime after the dump truck hit the motor car in a result four people were killed and one injured.

The rescue officials confirmed that the deceased were identified as Umar, Tahir, Abdul Wahid, and Israr.

