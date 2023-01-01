Four killed two injured in KP rains

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least four persons were killed and two injured due to rains, floods and lightning during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA issued a report on Tuesday that three persons including two children died in Lakki Marwat while one person died in Shangla district.

According to reports so far, one house was reported partially damaged in the province. District Administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and other related institutions are alerted in this connection.

The situation is being continuously monitored. Steps are being taken to open the closed roads. PDMA had issued a letter on April 26 to all concerned institutions and district administration regarding this spell of rains to take advance measures regarding rains, hailstorms and floods in the province.

Meanwhile, heavy rain followed by hail storm played havoc in different area of district Lower Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Tuesday. According to details, dozens of residential houses, shops, water supply schemes, wheat crop ready to harvest and different fruits orchards were adversely damaged as Paittoo Dara Yar Khan Bandha received heavy rain followed by hail storm.

Traffic between different areas remain suspended as road was swept away by flooded nullahs in different localities. More than a dozen expensive cattle were also killed in rain related incidents.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed and other officials visited the affected to review the damages, however, relief activities in the affected areas could not be started till filing of the report due to which local people had to face problems. Chairman Mishran Islahi Committee Muhammad Shahir Tajik, Secretary PTI Lower Dir and affectees have demanded of the government and non-governmental organization to launch relief activities in affected areas.