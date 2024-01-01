Four last-gasp finishes on dramatic night in NBA

NEW YOR (Agencies): The Portland Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson scored the game-winning basket with 0.1 seconds remaining in one of four last-gasp finishes in the NBA on Thursday.

Henderson’s step-back jumper gave the Trail Blazers two points and sealed a 122-120 win against the Utah Jazz.

In Miami, Tyler Herro sank a 15-footer with 0.5 seconds to go to complete a 89-88 for the Miami Heat against state rivals the Orlando Magic.

There might have still been time for Orlando to have the last shot but Jalen Suggs’ long three-point attempt rimmed out and was ruled to have come after the buzzer.

The most unlikely win came for the Detroit Pistons as Jaden Ivey scored a three-pointer while being fouled, with 3.1 seconds on the clock, and sank the subsequent free throw to complete a 114-113 win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Pistons had trailed by 10 points inside the final three minutes. And in Washington, Jordan Poole’s three-pointer with 8.7 seconds left helped the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets.

Poole’s basket put the Wizards 112-110 ahead before Charlotte’s Brandon Miller missed from distance with six seconds to go, and Washington’s Justin Champagnie hit one of two free throws as the Wizards completed a 113-110 victory.

Washington trailed by 21 points in the first half and remain bottom of the Eastern Conference despite a fifth win of the season.

In Thursday’s other fixtures, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 120-114 for their ninth straight win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 45 points for the Western Conference leaders.

The Memphis Grizzlies, currently third behind the Thunder, scored 155 points – the most in their franchise history – in a 155-126 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Jaren Jackson Jr and rookie Zach Edey both notched 21-point double-doubles.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 30 points to help the Atlanta Hawks come from behind to beat the Chicago Bulls 141-133, Jalen Green weighed in with 30 points as the Houston Rockets beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 128-111 and Cameron Johnson contributed 29 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 111-105 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.