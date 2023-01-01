Four martyred in blast near police vehicle in Quetta

QUETTA (Agencies): In the latest terror incident, four people — including two policemen — were martyred Monday after an explosion near a police vehicle in the city’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal area. Officials told media that at least 15 people were also injured in the blast which left several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity damaged.

Bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, hospital administration said. Those killed in the blast also include a minor girl. Civil Defence Director Rafu Mandokhail said that three to four kilos of explosives were used in the blast, while the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast in Balochistan’s capital city with prayers for the martyrs and offered condolences to their families. The premier has also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion directing relevant authorities to ensure all possible medical aid for them. He also sought a report from the authorities concerned on the terror attack sharing the state’s resolve to crush the ill intentions of terrorists.

Meanwhile, Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, was rocked by an explosion for the second time in a single day. Rescue sources said that there have been reports of an explosion near the Burma Hotel located on Sariab Road. As per the report, the Quetta blast occurred near the SHO’s vehicle on Saryab Road, however, SHO Ehsan Marwat and other staff were luckily unharmed.

It should be noted that earlier today, a bomb blast took place in Qandhari Bazar in which at least four people including two policemen were killed and 18 were injured. The SSP Operations said that probably, the bomb was fixed on a motorcycle that exploded at the Bacha Chowk in Qandhari Bazar. He said the condition of the two injured persons is serious in the hospital.