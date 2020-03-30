Four members of a family killed in Parwan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The authorities in North of Afghanistan confirmed that four members of a single family lost their lives in a brawl which turned into an armed clash over the hunting of ducks.

Mohammad Farooq, the Director of the Crimianl Investigation Department of Parwan, confirmed to Salaam Watandar that the incident and said four members of a family lost their lives and another was wounded during the clash.

Farooq further added that the incident took place before noon on Saturday, at around 10:00 am, in Balto Khel area of the provincial capital of Parwan.

He also added that the police forces arrested two people in connection with the deadly clash and an investigation is underway.

The Balto Khel Village and Sayad are the main hunting places for the birds in northern Parwan province of Afghanistan. (Khaama Press)