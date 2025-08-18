Four migrants found dead off Turkiye: coast guard

ISTANBUL (AFP) : At least four migrants died after falling into the sea from their rubber dinghy on Monday off the western coast of Turkiye, officials said.

The incident took place off the coast of the Karaburun district, the coast guard command said in a statement.

Officials rescued two migrants and found four bodies, and were still searching for more missing with the help of a helicopter, drone, five boats and a larger vessel.

It was not immediately clear how many migrants the boat carried or what their nationality was.

Many migrants embark on the short but perilous route between the Turkish coast and the nearby Greek islands of Samos, Rhodes and Lesbos, which serve as entry points to the European Union.