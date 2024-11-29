Four militants killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Four militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army, “In the early hours of 02 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, khwarij’s location was effectively engaged by own troops, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Pakistan has seen a rise in terror attacks in parts of the country in recent months and the security forces have stepped up the counterterrorism raids to deal with the treat. On Wenesday, an army major and two soldiers were martyred in a gunfight with militants in the Bakka Khel area of Bannu District. Eight militants too were killed in this operation, according to the ISPR.

Security forces launched the operation after receiving reports of militants’ presence in the area. During the operation, troops engaged the militants, resulting in elimination of eight militants and injuries to seven others. Major Atif Khalil, leading his team from the front, was martyred during an intense exchange of fire alongside two of his men, Naik Azad Ullah and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas.