Four new exhibitions to see at Foundry in Dubai

Maan Jalal

Art enthusiasts can head down to the Foundry in Downtown Dubai to experience four new exhibitions from next month.

The space, which showcases the work of established and emerging creatives both regionally and internationally, will be presenting new work by versatile and exciting artists.

The Dreamers by Studio Lenca

The Dreamers exhibition by Studio Lenca will explore issues of identity and displacement through a series of portraits. Photo: Foundry

The Dreamers in Gallery 8 and The Room will feature an experimental show by Studio Lenca.

Taking inspiration from Studio Lenca’s observations in the souks of Bur Dubai and Deira, Studio Lenca will present a number of portraits with an autographical ethos that explore themes of identity displacement.

Working in a variety of mediums including painting, performance, video and sculpture, Studio Lenca, alias of the Latino artist Jose Campos, was born in La Paz, El Salvador, and fled his homeland in the 1980s due to violent civil unrest. Having travelled to the US by land, where he lived illegally with his mother, Campos’s work often focuses on ideas around identity and visibility.

The Future Past by Baber Afzal

Baber Afzal’s exhibition The Future Past will showcase surreal and powerful images. Photo: Foundry

Fine art photographer, film maker and visual artist Baber Afzal will be showcasing his work in Galley 4 in an exhibition entitled The Future Past.

Afzal’s larger-than-life images, featuring stunning landscapes and architecture such as Burj Khalifa, capture the scale and greatness of his subjects.

Whether manipulating light through techniques while shooting or post-shoot, Afzal’s work is often arresting and surreal.

Dancers Soul by Stuart Lawson

The exhibition aims to showcase the emotions from dancers through still photography. Photo: Foundry

In Gallery 3, photographer Stuart Lawson will be showing a range of mesmerising images of dancers from the Bolshoi ballet in his exhibition Dancers Soul.

Depicting dance through the visual arts, seems only natural. From the costumes, dynamism and expressive movements, artists such a William Blake, Edward Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse and Keith Haring have been fascinated by the subject.

Lawson’s career has also explored the art of dance, particularly ballet, through the medium of documentation and photography, paying special attention to expressing the dancers’ emotions through movement and form.

Dreams Within Dreams by Debjani Bhardwaj

Debjani Bhardwaj will showcase works of all different sizes, and mediums, at Foundry. Photo: Foundry

Indian artist Debjani Bhardwaj will be showing her striking and ornate illustrations in Gallery 5 in her solo exhibition Dreams Within Dreams.

Bhardwaj’s interest in Middle Eastern folk stories and her skill in using delicate mediums such as paper and ceramics results in charming and intricate images.

From smaller works to larger scale pieces, the physicality that Debjani applies to her work, whether cutting, slicing, tearing or piercing, is evident on the fragile mediums she works with and disguised through the perfectly composed and executed works.

