Four new polio cases reported as tally rises to 63

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed four new polio cases in the country as new cases were reported from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Jacobabad, and Sukkur.

This brings the total number of polio cases reported across Pakistan this year to 63.

Three girls from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Jacobabad have been affected, while a boy in Sukkur has been paralyzed by the disease.

Dera Ismail Khan has reported nine cases this year, Tank and Jacobabad have each seen three cases, and Sukkur has recorded its first polio case of the year, according to the NIH.