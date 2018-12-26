Four of a family killed in DG Khan road mishap

F.P. Report

DERA GHAZI KHAN: As many as four members of a family were killed when a car and a truck collided at Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident occurred because the thick fog engulfs the plains of Punjab in winter, which restricts visibility limit causing road accidents in the province.

A car and a truck crashed at Indus Highway in D.G. Khan this morning, due to poor visibility, leaving four members of a family dead on the spot including a mother and a son, while a little girl sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The ambulances transferred the injured and dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

Several cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Multan, Okara, Patoki, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu and other areas were covered in thick hazy conditions affecting the vehicular traffic flow.