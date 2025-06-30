Four opposition standing committees’ heads removed after no-confidence vote in PA

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Punjab Assembly secretariat has issued notifications removing four opposition chairpersons from their respective standing committees following recent chaos in the assembly.

According to the notification, Ansar Iqbal has been removed from the position of Chairman of the Standing Committee on Special Education. Rai Murtaza Iqbal has been dismissed from the Chairmanship of the Professional Management Committee, while Ahsan Ali has been removed from the Standing Committee on Colonies. Saima Kanwal has also been removed as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education.

It is important to note that a decision has been made to remove opposition members from a total of 13 standing committee chairmanships due to the unrest caused in the Punjab Assembly during the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Committee meetings were convened to present no-confidence motions against the chairpersons of four standing committees. These motions were passed successfully.

Sources report that the no-confidence motion against the Chairman of the Special Education Committee was submitted by Muhammad Yousaf, Ghazanfar Abbas, Atiya Iftikhar, and Philobus Christopher. The motion against the Chairman of the Management and Professional Development Committee was submitted by Rana Abdul Sattar, Sohail Khan, Riffat Abbasi, and Zia-ur-Rehman.

The motion against the Chairman of the Colonies Committee was moved by Naveed Aslam, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Zakia Khan, and Ayesha Javed. Similarly, the motion against the Chairman of the Literacy Committee was submitted by Faisal Akram, Lal Muhammad, Jafar Ali Hocha, and Imran Javed.

Sources further added that decisions regarding the remaining 9 opposition-led standing committees will also be made soon.