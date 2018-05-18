Four Pakistanis killed in Indian firing across Working Boundary in Sialkot

F.P. Report

SIALKOT/ISLAMABAD: At least four people including a woman and three children were martyred on Friday from “unprovoked” Indian firing across Working Boundary in Sialkot, a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR statement said that Indian forces targeted Harpal, Charwah, Bajra Garhi and Akhnor sector.

As a result of the firing, Noor Hussain’s 40-year-old wife Kulsoom Bibi and her three children 18-year-old Shama Naz, 14-year-old Ali Hamza and 10-year-old Muskan was killed while 10 civilians were injured.

The injured were shifted to Combined Medical Hospital (CMH) for medical assistance. “The Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded to neutralise Indian Border Security Forces posts,” the ISPR statement said.

Besides the human population, various animals also came under the Indian firing and were seriously injured. Many among them later succumbed to their injuries.

According to Foreign Office, the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was summoned by the acting foreign secretary today to condemn the unprovoked and continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to lodge a protest against casualties resulting from a ceasefire violation by Indian forces.

According to FO, the acting foreign secretary condemned the unprovoked and continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary.

A letter of protest was also handed over to the High Commissioner which said that Indian aggression threatens the region s peace.

It maintained that targeting civilians intentionally violates human values and international laws. The letter also called for interrogation of ceasefire violations.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the WB, resulting in the martyrdom of 28 innocent civilians, stated the press release.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.”

The Acting Foreign Secretary urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and urged India to permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UNSC resolutions, said the FO.

