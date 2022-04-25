Four passengers injured as Bolan Mail collides with freight train

F.P. Report

SIBI: Four railways officials and passengers were injured in a collision between the Bolan Mail and a freight train coming from Quetta in the Pirokantri area in Sibi on Monday.

According to reports, 19 bogies of the freight train and an engine of the Bolan Mail have been derailed in Sibi.

The passengers’ train, Bolan Mail was going to Quetta from Karachi. Four passengers, including an assistant train driver and a train guard, were reported injured.

As per the initial report, locals have started relief operations for the injured people.