Four patients of COVID19 died, 304 more infected: Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2535 and 304 new cases emerged when 9094 tests were conducted.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday.

The CM Sindh said that four more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2535 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 282 patients recovered overnight and the number of patients recovered so far has reached 132,113 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9094 samples were tested which detected 304 new cases that constituted 3.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,435,330 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 139,195 cases that came to 10 percent overall detection rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 4,477 patients are under treatment, of them 4203 are in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 268 at different hospitals.

The condition of 189 patients is stated to be critical, including 21 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 304 new cases, 198 have been detected from Karachi, of them 68 from East, 65 South, 23 Korangi, 22 Central, 16 Malir and four West.

He added that Ghotki has 18 cases, Hyderabad 17, Jamshoro 10, badin threem Dadu, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar two each, Mirpurkhas eight, Matiari six, Shaheed Benazirabad five, Thatta and Umerkot one each. The chief minister urged people of Sindh to understand the situation and observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).