Four security officials martyred in botched terrorist attack on FC centre

F.P. Report

LORALAI: Four security officials were martyred and two others were wounded while staving off a terrorist attack on a training centre of a paramilitary force in central Balochistan on Tuesday.

Four terrorists – including a suicide bomber – were also killed in the botched attack on the Frontier Corps training centre in Loralai district.

The heavily armed terrorists attempted to storm the residential/administration compound at the training centre, according to the military’s media wing.

However, the terrorists were challenged at the entry point and denied entry into the residential/administration compound, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

After failing to achieve their primary target, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate fire and entered a compound adjacent to the check-post which was immediately cordoned off by the security forces.

“The valiant and timely action of the security forces denied the terrorists entry into the residential area which would have resulted in more casualties,” the ISPR said.

The terrorists were pinned down in the check-post by the security forces in the subsequent operation. “Four terrorists were shot down including one suicide bomber who blew himself during the final stage of the clearance operation,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that four security forces personnel were martyred and two others were injured in the initial exchange of fire at the check post.

The martyrs have been identified as Subedar Major Munawar, Havaldar Iqbal Khan, Havaldar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab.