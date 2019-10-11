Four stabbed in Manchester as Police arrest a 40-year-old suspect

MANCHESTER (AFP): Counter-terrorism police are investigating after four people were stabbed in a busy Manchester shopping centre (Arndale).

Eyewitness reported that a man began ‘randomly’ stabbing people.

One person is said to be seriously injured following the attacks outside the Next store inside the shopping centre.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. “Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened.”

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester city centre.

At this stage we believe that four people were injured during the incident – not five as previously reported. We will update as the situation becomes clear.

A 19-year-old woman– was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Another woman was also taken to hospital with stab injuries. Both their conditions are described as stable.

A man in his 50s has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

A fourth victim – a woman in her 40s – who was not stabbed – has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital following assessment by paramedics.

A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning.

“In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them”.

Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

The Arndale centre was evacuated and Exchange Square metrolink station has been closed but many people working in and close to the Arndale have been put on lockdown.

As a precautionary measure Armed police is deployed around city centre, Trafford centre and other busy areas around Manchester.