Four suspected dacoits killed in police encounter

F.P. Report

JALALPUR PIRWALA: At least four suspected criminals were killed on Saturday in an alleged shootout with police personnel.

According to reports, the police party met an alleged encounter with the dacoits, who were looting the residents near Haji Bridge of the area.

The police after being informed at 15 helpline, reached the spot and met an alleged shootout with them, resulting in killing of four of them on the spot, while other accomplices of the dacoits managed to flee away.

The looted valuables, weapons, cash and motorcycle were recovered from the custody of the deceased. One of the dead body was identified as of Shaukat alias Shoki Kalal.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.