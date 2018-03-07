Four Taliban fighters including local commander killed in Balkh clash

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least four Taliban fighters including a local Taliban commander of Balkh province of Afghanistan was killed in a clash with security forces.

Balkh Police official told that four Taliban fighters were in a clash in Dawlat Abad district of Balkh province on Tuesday, after they attacked some parts of the district.

The local commanded identified as Janat Gul and the clash lasted for two hours.

Janat Gul was reportedly responsible for the deaths of a number of security force members.

