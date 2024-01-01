Four terrorists killed in separate KP operations: ISPR

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least four terrorists were killed in gun battles with security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that two terrorists – including Insaf Ullah – belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, erstwhile called TTP, were killed in a North Waziristan intelligence based operation.

In another encounter in the Khyber district, two terrorists were killed while three got injured when security forces engaged the terrorists’ location.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site. “The killed khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians,” it said.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.