Four terrorists shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan operation

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four suspected terrorists were shot dead in a gun battle with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

Police said the security forces launched an operation in the forests in Bacha Abad and its surrounding areas in DI Khan.

The four terror suspects were killed in an exchange of fire with law enforcers, they added.

Two of the killed terrorists were identified as Javed Malana and Abdul Rehman.

There was no information as to the identification of the remaining two.

The police said the terrorists were booked in eight cases related to attacks on police and other law enforcement agencies.

Kalashnikovs, a police wireless set, explosives and other material used to make suicide vests were seized from their possession.

The police said the operation is still underway in the areas on information of the presence of the killed terrorists’ accomplices there.