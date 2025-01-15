Four TTP terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan’s security forces eliminated four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists – known as Khawarij – during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation resulted in a fierce exchange of fire, culminating in the death of the four militants.



The ISPR confirmed that weapons and ammunition were seized from the slain Khawarij, further substantiating their involvement in terrorism activities, including attacks on foreign security forces and the targeted killings of innocent civilians.

The military’s media wing also indicated that the ongoing clean-up operation in the area is aimed at eliminating more of these militants, as Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region.

This latest operation follows a series of successful strikes against terrorist elements in the country. On Tuesday, security forces neutralized eight foreign nationals during two separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the first operation, security forces acted on actionable intelligence in Tank, where six foreigners were killed. In a second operation in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District, two additional foreign nationals were neutralized.