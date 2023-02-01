Four wanted terrorists slain, soldier martyred

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred while four wanted terrorists including a high-value target were gunned down in a shootout in Peshawar.

According to an ISPR statement released on Thursday, the security forces engaged the terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar’s Badaber area. The ensuing gunbattle left behind four terrorists dead and a member of the security forces martyred, who was identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Ijaz Khan.

The slain terrorists were named as Commander Samiullah alias Sheeney, Commander Usman alias Ahmad, Imran alias Muhammad and Hazrat Umar alias Khalid. According to the ISPR, these terrorists were wanted by the law-enforcement agencies for long.

The latest encounter came a day after security forces shot dead another seven most-wanted terrorists during a gunbattle between the Pakistan Army led security forces and the insurgents in Tank district of DI Khan division. The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kiri Machan Khel area of the district on the reported presence of terrorists.

The outlaws offered tough resistance that led to a gunfight between the forces and the terrorists thus resulting in the killing of seven terrorists who were wanted in a number of serious terrorism cases against the forces as well as the civilians.