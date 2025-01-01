Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama inducted in Pakistan Navy fleet

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has marked a significant milestone with the induction of its fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS YAMAMA, into its fleet during a ceremony held at Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

PNS YAMAMA, constructed at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania, is a multipurpose platform equipped with modern stealth features, the latest Command and Control systems, and sophisticated weapons and sensors, enabling it to operate in a multi-threat environment.

As the fourth in the series, the induction of this state-of-the-art ship significantly enhances Pakistan Navy’s capability to ensure seaward defence, protect Sea Lines of Communication, and maintain order at sea.

The induction ceremony at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara underscores the Pakistan Navy’s enhanced reach on the western seaboard, providing flexibility in fleet operations, enhancing maritime security, thus contributing to regional peace and stability, and ensuring the protection of vital maritime infrastructure, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of immense national importance.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest highlighted the precarious geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and emphasized the need for a potent naval force to counter emerging traditional and non-traditional challenges.

He reiterated that the addition of PNS YAMAMA to the PN fleet would significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability to safeguard the maritime frontiers of Pakistan and reinforce its commitment to ensuring safety and security in international waters.

He also acknowledged the professional competence of DAMEN Shipyard Galati and the entire project team for delivering a capable platform that symbolizes the deep-rooted cooperation and strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.