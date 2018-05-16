FPCCI recommendations always ignored in budget: Panel

F.P. Report

Peshawar: Chief Minister KP Pervez Khan Khattak has said that KP government is determined to solve pending issue of the business community.

He said our industrial policy is very friendly compare with other provinces it’s time businessmen come and invest here. He said the KP government also absorb the bank interest of the loan for setting up new industry up to 5% markup and this facility is available till December 2019 which is a major advantage for the new industry.

The Chief Minister while addressing the gathering of the businessmen panel (BMP) said chambers of commerce suggestions is very important for us in the past we had initiated close coordination with them. The pending issues of Hattar industrial estate resolved at the maximum level and some pending issues may be resolve soon.

Chairman BMP Mian Anjum Nisar said business community demanded that Pakistan economy needs public private dialogue at large for proper structural reforms so that ease of doing business may implement.

He said FPCCI is dysfunctional from the last three years every year Federation voice in the federal budget preparation was not addressed properly but when the budget announced FPCCI support straightaway and i believe this is injustice with the all nation wide local chambers.

Anjum Nisar also said in last five years Pakistan exports were verge on destruction our exports dropped from 25 billion dollars to 19 billions dollars, now it is established the tenure of the former Chief Executive TDAP SM Munir was worst for the the country and exports, he set aside his main responsibility and indulge himself in trade politics which was a unique example in history of Pakistan.

Soon after his removal from the office of CEO TDAP, now country exports may improved little and it is expected this fiscal year we may close around 22 billion dollars. He also lamented that FPCCI sitting management was least interested towards the problems of the business community I think they have some vested interested for their own selves.

He floated the example today the Office of FPCCI Balochistan was closed down because there our group candidate was won the election so it’s intolerable for the Federation Head office to provide due funds for the Baluchistan office.

He also said today FPCCI was lacking a team of good economists and being a national chamber of the country they failed to devise due economic suggestions, write ups and sector wise reports.

Chairman KPK Of the BMP Adnan Jalil highlighted the issues of the KP Chanbers towards Chief Minister and urged to resolve before the end of your tenure.

He said today BMP KP chapter is very well charged and united and this year FPCCI Regional Cahirman will be elected from our group. Those chambers who were not supported us last year they also join us again because they knew that they chosen a wrong candidate who is not bothered to come and sit in the FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar.

President Gawadar Chamber of Commerce Mir Naveed Jan Baloch said Gawadar is on developing stage after CPEC but we don’t see any business plan from the FPCCI how to strengthen the local businesses, how the help the local chamber to solve their taxation issues. Unfortunately We are disappointed from Federation. If this is FPCCI then we don’t need them.

President Mohmand Agency Chamber of Commerce Qaisar Khan said FATA has a huge potential for the investors. Area has blessed with natural resources but we unable to find any concrete report from the FPCCI towards the potential of the FATA which we can present to the businessmen on behalf of the national chamber. I always find Federation a house of gossips and get togethers.

Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce Mian Nasir Magoo said I failed to understand why Officials of FPCCI doing nothing for the community. Even today the sitting SVP of the FPCCI who are sitting on the whelm of affairs illegally.

He runs from the court of law on every hearing from the lthey want new date form the lay four months because Mazhar Nasir knows very well that he doesn’t produce legal grounds before court of law in order to save his office as the SVP FPCCI. He also said SVP Of the Federation nominated and came from the fake association in the recent elections.

Former VP FPCCI Riaz Khattak in his welcome speech viewed FPCCI should restrure on the lines of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and industry. Today FPCCI liaising is almost disappeared they should not be praising every time in the honour of any sitting government they should come up the agenda as the problem solver.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he said, was a golden opportunity for Balochistan. The youth belonging to the province could get prominent status in the CPEC by getting education in the fields of science and technology; he added.

Officials of Swat, Haripur, Kohat, Abboatabad and Mardan Chamber of Commerce including Peshawar and Mardan Small chambers of commerce senior member of the businessmen panel, Shiekh Aslam, Haji Fazal Elahi, Ahmad Jawad, Mian Usman Zulfiqar, Hina Mansab Khan, Akbar Khan and others were also present.

