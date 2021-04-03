France asks Iran to act constructively during nuclear talks

PARIS (Sputnik): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday that he asked his Iranian counterpart to be constructive during the planned t-alks next week that will se-ek to revive the nuclear deal.

Minister Le Drian stressed that he had asked Tehran to avoid any further violations of its nuclear commitments.

“I have encouraged Iran to be constructive during the discussions that are set to take place”, he said in a statement after a phone call with Javad Zarif.

Le Drian added that negotiations, which will take place in Vienna, would help signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact and the United States to identify steps needed to return to full compliance.

Zarif said in a Twitter post that he had urged his French opposite number to “show a constructive stance.” The Iranian diplomat said he had “called on France to honour its commitments under the accord, and to cease abiding by illegal sanctions imposed by the US”.