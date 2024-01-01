France, Germany back US decision to let Ukraine use missiles to strike Russia

PARIS (Reuters): France, which has provided long-range missiles to Ukraine, on Monday signaled allowing Kyiv to strike military targets inside Russia remained an option on the table, while Germany backed a decision by Washington to allow Ukraine to do so with US-made weapons.

“We openly said this was an option that we would consider if it was to allow to strike a target from where Russia is currently aggressing Ukrainian territory. So nothing new on the other side,” Jean-Noel Barrot told journalists ahead of a EU ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

The United States has taken an important decision in terms of its support for Ukraine’s air defenses, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, while stressing that this was not a shift in strategy by the West.

“The decision from the American side, and I would like to emphasize that this is not a rethink but an intensification of what has already been delivered by other partners, is so important at this moment,” Baerbock said in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Meanwhile Lithuania’s foreign minister said on Monday that it was unclear if Ukraine has enough missiles to defend itself if it is allowed to use them to strike inside Russia.

“I’m not opening champagne just yet, because we don’t know the actual numbers of how many rockets Ukraine has,” Gabrielius Landsbergis said before a meeting with other EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“So the question is, are they provided enough rockets that would make a difference in the battlefield.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two US officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington’s policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.