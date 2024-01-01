France, Germany hold talks over Trump election win

PARIS (Reuters): France and Germany urgently coordinated their response to a return of Donald Trump as US President on Wednesday, with Emmanuel Macron saying on X Berlin and Paris would work for a united, stronger more sovereign Europe within “the new context.”

In a separate message on X, Macron congratulated Trump and sought to play down previous differences.

France and Germany, the European Union’s two main powers, are in delicate positions politically, with French President Macron losing much of his power after defeats in elections earlier this year and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz struggling to keep his coalition together.

A hastily arranged bilateral between the countries’ two defense ministers will take place later on Wednesday in Paris, France’s defense ministry said.

The two sides are likely to discuss strategy on Ukraine, NATO and EU defense strategy, officials said.

Calls with Trump ‘like sausages’

In his congratulation to Trump Macron said he was: “Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Macron, who has just over two years left as president, had an up and down relationship with Trump over the four years they were in power at the same time.

He initially adopted a more conciliatory tone, calling Trump “a friend” and even invited him to dine at the Eiffel Tower on Bastille Day.

But as the years passed, policy decisions on climate, taxation and Iran in particular caused friction between the Trump and his European allies.

Macron once said phone calls he and other world leaders had with Trump were “just like sausages: better not explain what’s inside.”

A European diplomat told Reuters on Wednesday, “You need France and Germany to drive Europe of course, but France with Macron and Germany with Scholz – it will be difficult.”

Commenting on Macron’s comment praising the good cooperation he had with Trump, the diplomat added, “I don’t seem to remember it that way.”