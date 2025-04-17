France hails ‘positive process’ at US, Europe, Ukraine talks

PARIS (AFP) : France on Thursday praised “excellent” Paris talks involving top US, European and Ukrainian officials, saying they had launched “a positive process” as Kyiv’s allies seek to rekindle stalled ceasefire efforts.

“Today in Paris, we launched a positive process in which the Europeans are involved,” the French presidency said after meetings attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy and European representatives including President Emmanuel Macron.

A new meeting of envoys from the United States, France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine is to take place next week in London, officials said.