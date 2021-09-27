France may sign a contract with Greece for warships construction

PARIS (TASS): Greece may conclude a contract with the French shipbuilding company Naval Group for the construction of six warships. This was announced on Monday by the BFM TV channel, citing sources.

According to him, the contract may be announced after negotiations on Monday evening between French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paris or on Tuesday morning. The cost of the possible deal is estimated at € 5 billion. We are talking about the production of three frigates of the FDI-HN type – ships more than 120 meters long and weighing over 4.6 thousand tons, as well as three corvettes of the Gowind class.

Earlier, Australia announced that it was breaking a contract with the Naval Group for the supply of submarines worth more than € 50 billion due to a new partnership with the United States and Great Britain in the field of security (AUKUS). As part of this agreement, Australia, in particular, plans to build at least eight nuclear submarines using American technology, as well as re-equip its armed forces with American cruise missiles.