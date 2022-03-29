France: Ready to support IAEA in technical assistance to Ukraine

PARIS (TASS): France is ready to support the implementation of the action plan of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for technical assistance to Ukraine to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities. This was announced on Tuesday by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“France welcomes today’s visit of the Director General of the IAEA to Ukraine and his talks with the Ukrainian authorities, which pave the way for the implementation of the Agency’s technical assistance plan to this country, France is ready to provide full support,” the foreign ministry of the republic said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that “from the very beginning we supported the efforts of the IAEA” to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, in particular through contacts with the Ukrainian and Russian authorities. At the same time, Paris is “extre-mely concerned about the r-isks posed by Russian ag-gression for the safety of civilian nuclear facilities” on the territory of Ukraine. France “will continue to a-ctively participate in ensuring the success of the IAEA Director General’s initiative,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Grossi arrived in Ukraine on a week-long visit, during which he plans, in particular, to visit one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The Agency will also send a mission of experts to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. According to Gr-ossi’s statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency has developed specific and detailed plans to assist Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, which include 15 nuclear reactors at four stations, as well as the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

