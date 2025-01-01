France says fate of citizens held in Iran worsening

PARIS (Reuters) : The situation of three French citizens held in Iran is worsening with some being detained in conditions similar to torture, France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that future ties and sanctions lifting would depend on their fate.

“The situation of our compatriots held hostage in Iran is simply unacceptable; they have been unjustly detained for several years, in undignified conditions that, for some, fall within the definition of torture under international law,” Jean-Noel Barrot told a conference of French ambassadors.

“I say to the Iranian authorities: our hostages must be released. Our bilateral relations and the future of sanctions depend on it.”