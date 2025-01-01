France trying to re-establish link between US and Ukraine, government spokeswoman says

PARIS (Reuters): France is working on re-establishing the link between the United States and Ukraine so that a “lasting and robust peace” can be obtained, government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said on Wednesday.

“We have proposed a truce. That is what is being studied within the negotiations with the United States. France and Europe are trying to reestablish a link between the United States and Ukraine,” Primas told LCI television.

President Emmanuel Macron has said France and Britain are proposing a partial one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine as part of European diplomacy efforts designed to shore up Western support for Ukraine following an acrimonious meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last Friday.