Monitoring Desk

PARIS: France urges the international community to apply strong and unified pressure on Lebanon to form a new government, as frustration grows with the pace of reform in the wake of the giant Beirut port explosion.

“The political forces have still not succeeded in agreeing to form a government,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tells a videoconference meeting on Lebanon on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (AFP)