France urges Russia to reconsider decision to suspend participation in grain deal

ANKARA (AA): France on Sunday urged Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend Moscow’s participation in the Ukraine grain deal.

“By suspending its participation in the grain agreement … #Russia is aggravating the global food crisis caused by its aggression against #Ukraine,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Twitter.

Russia “must reconsider this decision with serious consequences,” Colonna added.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain, following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.